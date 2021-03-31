By Edwin Pérez – UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has long shown an interest in meeting former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. However, that fight is unlikely to come due to Adesanya’s recent loss at the hands of reigning light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz.

Adesanya planned to beat Blachowicz, then start looking for the fight with Jones. Unfortunately for Adesanya, due to the loss to Blachowicz, no one believes Adesanya is either the size or the wrestling to face Jones anymore.

Despite everything, Adesanya remains firm about entering the Octagon with Jones, and this was stated in the press conference after his fall to Blachowicz at UFC 259 (via MMANews):

“Never say Never. Never say Never. But right now, as I already said, I’ll be back at 185 (pounds) to take care of my business. “

Jones – who is currently focused on his preparation to challenge the heavyweight champion – was quick to respond negatively to the prospect of facing Adesanya:

“Yeah, it doesn’t matter, it’s not even worth my time.”

Yeah never mind, that’s not even worth my time – BONY (@JonnyBones) March 7, 2021

