It’s not Anette Michel! Program Hoy, reveal a new host

It’s not Anette Michel !, Hoy Program, reveal new host | Instagram

Good luck to the next Anette Michel! Alex Kaffie has launched his most recent exclusives and assures that he already knows the name of the one who would be the new host of the Hoy Program, this before the departure of the beautiful Marisol González.

The villain of the shows was the one who revealed that the former beauty queen would have submitted her resignation to Today to senior executives of Televisa, who would try to make the beautiful Marisol change her mind.

Kaffie pointed out that it was not possible to make Andrea Legarreta’s partner and Galilea Montijo He changed his mind and shared that it would be in the middle of next July the date that the participant of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy would leave the morning star of Televisa.

It may interest you: I could sue Diego Boneta, actor of Luis Miguel: The Series

What many expected before the rumors of González’s departure was that the beautiful Anette Michel, former host of Master Chef, would be the one to take his place since she was recently a guest host of the Today Program, replacing the beautiful Galilea Montijo on her vacation.

It may interest you: Tenderness alert! This is how Ricky Martin celebrated Father’s Day

The beautiful Michel was very happy to be on the program, which she said goodbye to with a see you soon; In addition, viewers said they were happy to have her talent and beauty on the screen.

It may interest you: ¿Copiones ?, reveal the formula of the Today Program for its success

Alex Kaffie revealed that the first on the list to relieve Marisol González would be Tania Rincón, who was also recently part of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy. The journalist shared that this week the executives will continue trying to get Marisol to continue on the television program; However, if the monetary counteroffer does not work, it would be Rincón who would arrive at Televisa’s star program.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

So far, the production of Andrea Rodríguez Doria have not been proclaimed regarding these changes that Kaffie assures will occur in the Hoy Program. The journalist added that one week the program will be recorded, since they will take their respective summer vacations.