One of the big surprises from the PS5 presentation event, in which part of the catalog and the design of the console was revealed, was the new Spider-Man with Miles Morales. And we say new in quotes because as more data has been known, it turns out that it is not a new game, but an expansion of the released for PS4 in 2018.

Spider-Man for PS5: neither new game nor spin-off

Sony itself, owner of the Spider-Man franchise for PS4 (and of the television rights) has confirmed that what will come to PS5 will be an improved and remastered version of the game with the Spider-Man by Miles Morales as an independent expansion.

In an interview for The Telegraph, Sony’s Simon Rutter wanted to point out some details about yesterday’s reveal, including more data on the Insomniac game itself. The manager referred to the Spider-Man on PS5 as “an expansion and an improved version of the previous game”, which means that players will find the same version of 2018 but updated to the new options of the console, without times of load taking advantage of the SSD of the PS5:

“There is a substantial component to Miles Morales, which is expansion, but also within the game there are significant improvements to the game and the engine, obviously taking advantage of some of the PS5’s core features and technologies.”

This is a jug of cold water for fans of the franchise, but given the development time – it has only been two years since the original game – it is difficult to have a completely new game ready for the PS5 launch itself, which will wait at christmas.

It is precisely being an expansion of the original that allows the game to be ready in such a short time, also knowing that Insomniac is working on the Ratchet & Clank new, also announced yesterday for PS5.

The presentation event of the console has offered a lot of information, but there are still latent questions, such as the release date or the price, in addition to some fundamental options such as its enormous size compared to previous versions.