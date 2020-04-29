Capital Inicial was in the middle of preparations for the 20-year tour of its historic Acoustic – approved in 2000 by MTV -, which foresaw 20 shows in Brazil, when vocalist Dinho Ouro Preto tested positive for the new coronavirus. Now recovered, Dinho says that, at the beginning, he had a fever, but did not show other symptoms characteristic of the disease, such as sore throat and shortness of breath. So, at first, the musician did not think he had been infected with covid-19. However, as the fever did not stop, he decided to go to the hospital. “The symptoms I had reminded me of dengue: body pain, headache, pain in the eyes, in the joints. I thought it was dengue or one of the other colds. The doctor asked: are you having difficulty breathing, coughing? No. the test and it was positive “, says Dinho, in an interview with state, by phone, from his farm, in the interior of São Paulo.

It was 14 days of fever, by his count. “There is a moment, around the 8th, 9th day, that gets worse.” That was when he started to have difficulty breathing. “I was hoping to win that and not have to go to the hospital. And I did it.” Dinho was isolated at home, with his family. “I used to go down, stay in the reading room in our house, alone, reading all day,” he says. “I think the whole family got it (the virus). And only I got sick. It’s terrifying. Everyone keeps their distance, but I didn’t touch anyone, you also protect yourself, try to protect others. You see it’s not a little cold, it’s a blow. “

Gradually, the 56-year-old musician has just returned to sing and play. And, in this return process, he started making lives on Instagram – the next one will be with Capital Inicial on May 3, at 8:00 pm, and, according to him in a post, “everything will be done according to health protocols and rules. “. But it still faces some limitations. “I can’t run, for example, I tried to run and I couldn’t. And, to sing, I feel that my voice hasn’t come back yet. So, little things related to my breathing capacity, I have the impression that they haven’t come back yet. lung capacity, the rest, yes, “he says. “I think maybe it would be worse if I wasn’t so well conditioned, because I was running daily.”

In 2009, Dinho had already gone through another delicate moment in his life. During a show in Minas, he fell from the back of the stage, from a height of more than 3 meters, and suffered head trauma. How does he deal with these situations? “Both in the fall of the stage and now, I end up dealing with the situation I have to face, and I will try to win. And, for some mystery, these things happen to me all the time: I already had dengue, swine flu … (laughs) When these things happen, I am more concerned with overcoming the obstacle in front of me “, he replies. “I don’t think: I can die. I also don’t want to pretend I’m brave. It’s not that. Quite the opposite: I’m very hypochondriac. But, when you’re involved, with an infection, a disease, a accident, at least I’m worried about winning that and leaving it behind. “

Dinho is not sure how he contracted the coronavirus, but he has some suspicions. In early March, he performed on a cruise. “When I boarded the ship, they were already measuring the temperature, they measured my temperature. So, they were all cautious, worried. And I dragged my feet: they should have canceled, it’s not a good idea. When I got sick, at the time, it came the cruise at the head. ” The musician even reported the episode to doctors, but, according to him, there is no news of other people who have been infected on the ship. “The only other contact I see as possible is my daughters, who arrived from New York, only that they had no symptoms. I think one of them had a fever one day.”

And what does he think of leaders who are against social isolation or in favor of partial isolation? “They are earth planners. What are the countries? I think they are Belarus, Turkmenistan and Brazil, right? What a beautiful company we are in. I think Bolsonaro is a public health risk, I think it is dangerous for him to be in charge of Country at a time as delicate as this. I already thought it was worrying that he was in charge of the country before the coronavirus. I think he is unprepared. “

Acoustic Tour 2.0. Because of the pandemic, Acoustic’s 20-year tour – as well as other shows and festivals in Brazil and around the world – needed to be postponed. Dinho would like the shows to be held later this year, but he cannot say when the project will be resumed. “We were going to do a show produced by Liminha, with the scenography of Batman Zavareze. We even saw the images of Batman, they are beautiful. It was going to be a beautiful celebration, with 20 shows at first in 2020, 20 years of Acoustic . And now I don’t know how it will be. “

The first show, scheduled to take place in Rio, would be recorded for the band and their fans to have an audiovisual record of the project. Because, due to the imbroglio between Grupo Abril and Viacom, owner of the MTV brand, Acoustic “went into limbo”, explains Dinho. Only recently, the disc became available again, in streaming. “To this day, what exists about Acoustic on YouTube is pirated. The visual part is gone, it doesn’t exist, that’s why we were going to film the show.”

But Dinho wants to put the tour on the road at some point, even if it is only for 2021. After all, Acoustic, which sold millions of copies, was a game changer in the band’s career. “It is something that has transcended rock, which has overflowed to other audiences. I think it has even guided the sound of the backcountry planet. And several other rock acoustics as well. It was an influential record,” he says. “However, Capital did not want to be reduced to just that. We saw it as an opportunity that was being given to us, and we wanted to take the opportunity to write another chapter of our career.”

See too:

The highlights of Sandy & Junior’s nostalgic live

.