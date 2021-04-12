its new electric will come with two versions and will offer up to seven seats

Volkswagen continues to plan its total transition to electric cars, and has already published the first teaser images of what will be its Volkswagen ID.6, a 100% electric SUV.

This model will arrive in two variants, the ID.6 X and the ID.6 Crozz, and in addition to using the modular MEB architecture, thus inheriting part of the virtues of the ID.4 that was presented in 2020, it will boast of up to seven seats.

An ID.4 “grown up”

The lines that are outlined in those images already give a glimpse of how this car it is something like an ID.4 “grown up”, and in fact images of the theoretical final appearance that this 100% electric car will have have already been leaked.

Volkswagen already unveiled the ID.Roomz as a concept in Shanghai in 2019, but that design has been simplified for mass production: instead of the flashy sliding doors, the final variants will make use of conventional doors.

The ID.6 will share with the Volkswagen ID.4 the MEB modular architecture and much of its interior equipment, including its infotainment system. The squares grow, and these models will offer space for up to seven passengers in three rows of seats.

The ID.6 is expected to be driven by a rear axle mounted 201 horsepower electric motor in its standard configuration. A second engine can be added to that engine to achieve a power of 302 horsepower, as with the ID.4.

Neither the autonomy nor the charging times of your battery are known, but Volkswagen has already indicated that both the ID.6 X and the ID.6 Crozz were highly oriented to the Chinese market, where they will appear before the end of the year. It seems likely that it will still reach other markets.

Via | Autoblog