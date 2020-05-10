Playing in professional boxing, being a woman, is a major challenge for anyone, but if you add to that the challenge of being a mom, the demand increases a lot, however, Lagunera Yazmín Rivas has managed to combine all those facets and also do it with tremendous success.

“La Rusita”, as she is known in the field of boxing, became a mother for the second time just a month ago, so she especially enjoys this May 10, with her little Gerardo Antonio in her arms and with her daughter Ten-year-old Yazmín Daniela playing at home, very happy at the arrival of her little brother. Interviewed remotely by ., Yazmín expressed her satisfaction at becoming a mother for the second time and although that fact deprived her of defending her World Boxing Association Women’s Super Rooster World Championship, she assures that it did not cause her any suffering, since which is not comparable to being a mom.

“I already had time that I wanted to become a mother a second time and thank God, this year it happened. I am very happy with the arrival of my baby, it is like starting again, but it is a very beautiful experience. I had just got the championship world, I made two defenses, but the moment I get pregnant, I automatically lose the championship and even though I suffered a lot to win that belt, which I loved very much, the truth is that it does not compare with my baby; I do not miss anything the championship now that I have my son, “he said.

The native of Gómez Palacio was forceful, just as she is in the ring, to affirm that her best championship was obtained out of the strings, being a woman accomplished in every way, including maternity: “as an athlete, winning A world championship is something you dream of, all boxers want to become one someday. But I think the most important title I can have is being a mother, it is the best, there is no point of comparison. Although I love boxing, There is no point of comparison with being a mom, “he said.

Asked about the difficulty and complexity, when comparing the preparation for a world title fight or waiting for the arrival of entering the delivery room, Rivas commented: “This second time, it was very different from the first time I was a mother, as that you already know what you are up to, but I was very nervous and I was thinking a lot, even though the doctor told me that the baby was fine, I kept feeling nervous about anything that could get complicated, but thank God, My baby was born very healthy and is doing very well. I think it is more difficult to enter the operating room than to get into the ring, “he confessed.

During her pregnancy, Yazmín asked herself many times the sex of her baby, but affirmed that she had no preference for a boy or a girl, although the rest of her family did have a clear tendency: “On this occasion, I was going to be happy with what I had, boy or girl. The one that I was with was that I wanted a little brother was my daughter, in addition to my husband, because he is his first son and he wanted a boy, it happened and we already have a partner. “

At 32 years old, Rivas is in the midst of building his family, so he glimpses that the time to dedicate himself completely to it is very close, although he has not yet planned to get off the ring: “since before I got pregnant, I wanted to do About two more fights and I will retire, and then get pregnant, but the baby came forward. I bring the thorn, if I wanted to do two fights that are important and if everything goes well, then I will retire to dedicate one hundred percent to my family I have to wait until my son turns three months old so I can train hard now, “he said.

“La Rusita” Rivas sent his message to the lagoon moms on this May 10th, which will be different due to the health situation, but in which they must not stop celebrating: “I send all moms a big hug, I wish they would Have the best of your day, that you can take care of them even if it is at a distance. I wish you the best and especially my mom, who is always supporting me at all times. ” Russian

10 losses and a draw is Yazmín Rivas’ record as a professional.

