‘It’s me, your thought’, the piece by María Juncal that arrives in Mexico

MEXICO CITY. Have you seen a butterfly fly? Have you noticed their almost choreographic flutters? Have you seen them ‘dance’ and act ‘? Have you seen a bailaora and an actress melt like butterflies to give life and transform souls? María Juncal and Marta Zamora are two of the more than 400 butterflies that will do so in Querétaro and they will flutter to the rhythm of flamenco.

For this year the image of two dancers, and different elements of flamenco, form the butterfly that adorns the VIII edition of the Iberian Contemporary Festival and that will bring together the fine arts from this Saturday, but what is the synchronicity that this colorful insect keeps and flamenco?

The butterfly, dance and performance are life, they are living expressions of a transformation, of a rhythmic commitment to collaborate and dialogue with those who appreciate and see them. It is very good at this moment that majesty that they offer with such simplicity; we also offer it, the stage is majestic and we are also welcomed by this magic, “said actress Marta Zamora in an interview with Excelsior Digital.

For her part, the renowned bailaora María Juncal, called by the Danish newspaper Terpsichore, as La Dama del Flamenco, highlighted how “the beauty of the movement” of butterflies, as well as “the beauty that inspires dance” give shape and they transmit in movements the sounds that we perceive through the senses.

But not only that, but just like that insect that, after being an egg, a caterpillar and enclosing itself in a silk shell, turns into a butterfly, flamenco also causes transformations and flights to enrich souls.

“Flamenco transforms the soul; dance, music, sharing the stage with wonderful people make the spirit revive and constantly reborn; Furthermore, the movement is ephemeral like each beat, because the movement is unique and unrepeatable.

“In addition, another parallel is in the strength, because we are talking about a fragility that the butterfly has, that with one hand or a strong blow could disarm, and instead has the strength to take flight from the ground, and flamenco is full of that ”, he expressed.

Marta Zamora said that just as butterflies make a long journey from Canada to Mexico, María Juncal has embarked on a journey from Europe to our country to bring her piece “It’s me, your thought”, in which both will participate, and which will premiere on July 12 at 8:00 p.m. at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Querétaro, as part of the Iberian Contemporary Festival.

FLAMENCO, TO THE RESCUE OF LIFE

In the midst of the health crisis due to Covid-19, which has left 234,192 dead in Mexico alone, culture can be found reasons not only to think about ourselves, but also to find loopholes to this situation, and that is something what “It’s me, your thought “, with flamenco, he seeks in the audience: to give relief from fear.

“People need to see hope, feel that the light is there and we can move on and that this cycle is going to end. Above all we need to make a break in the sense of how we are vibrating from day to day, and not from a metaphysical aspect of the situation, but from the most mundane to bad mood, fear, anger, consternation, worry , in front of the joy, the smile, the love, the encounter, the brotherhood. All this makes the color of life change ”, said María Juncal.

“It’s me, your thought “, which can also be followed virtually through @IbericaContemporanea, on Facebook, and on the Festival’s YouTube channel, it also seeks to sensitize people, to think about themselves, to “share this joy and commitment that life is. They will be touched by this staging ”, according to Marta Zamora.

The multi-award winning Mexican actress, who has participated in soap operas such as María la del Barrio and Marimar; Likewise, he has acted in films such as El Jardín de los cerezos or La casa de Bernarda Alba; in plays, such as The Third Soledad, Sida … that’s life, among others, he added that the staging in which he will act, while María Juncal dances, also comes as an effort to, among the whole of society, get ahead of this adversity and with the necessary sanitary measures.

“It comes at the right time, it is a rebirth, a rescue, a new attempt by everyone, by a community, from Querétaro, to return. It is a rescue and also with what we have learned in these months, taking care of ourselves, being more cautious, but without fear of life again, ”he said.

THE BUTTERFLY, THE FLEMENCO AND THE LIVING AGAIN

Between July 10 and 17, Querétaro will host the VIII Edition of the Contemporary Iberian Festival, the most important flamenco and Spanish dance festival in Latin America, which brings together the best of dance, music, flamenco dance and contemporary Hispanic dance .

Here 400 invited artists will participate and there will be 120 events and shows, 550 courses and workshops, 7 international meetings of Groups and Academies, all live, or via streaming.

Therefore, the multipremadia and recognized in the world, María Juncal and the actress Marta Zamora invite you to live this festival and the piece “It’s me, your thought “, to learn more about this beautiful art that unites Mexico and Spain.

For the Mexican bailaora and actress, flamenco, like butterflies, can be a hope for everyone, one that is transformed to give life to each spectator and each of the people who participate in this festival, to unite everyone.

Flamenco has come to unite again all the feelings that float in the air ”, said the actress.

