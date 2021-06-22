its manager strengthens its offer of alternative investment funds

Santander Asset Management (SAM), part of the Wealth Management & Insurance division, has just launched two new funds in alternative assets, thus expanding its offer in this type of products aimed at institutional investors.

The first of these is Santander Trade Finance Real Economy Fund I, a fund that invests in international trade finance assets. The group has invested 25 million euros in the fund, thus insuring part of the risk and allowing institutional investors to co-invest with the entity in this asset class on equal terms. This product is aimed at professional investors such as pension funds, insurers, sovereign wealth funds, corporations and family offices. Due to its type of assets, it represents a solution for investors in an environment in which interest rates are at historic lows, and offers returns above treasury and money markets investment solutions.

This launch is a sample of the synergies between Santander’s different business areas and the collaboration between the Wealth Management & Insurance divisions and Santander Corporate & Investment Banking (Santander CIB), aimed at creating new products, solutions and services investment for the group’s clients. Santander CIB, through its Global Transactional Banking (GTB) division, is a world leader in Trade Finance products. This area participates in the creation of the fund, and contributes its extensive experience, its cutting-edge technology, and access to global trade finance assets thanks to its solutions for clients in Europe, the United States, Asia and Latin America.

Santander ‘Trade Finance Real Economy Fund I will have a diversified portfolio spread across Europe, the United States and Asia, and will be made up of more than 350 companies, with a maximum individual exposure of 10%. The portfolio’s average rating will be approximately BBB + and will have weekly liquidity windows. It will be managed by Bertrand de Cominges (Global Head of Trade Finance Investments), belonging to the Iliquid Alternatives team, led by Borja Díaz-Llanos.

Read more

In addition, it incorporates as a novelty the presence of two independent members in the investment committee. They are two professionals of recognized international prestige, Jean-François Lambert and Tom Jack, with more than 40 years of experience. Jean-François Lambert has spent the last years of his professional career at HSBC, where between 2000 and 2015 he held different executive positions in the Trade Finance division. For his part, Tom Jack has extensive professional experience of more than 35 years in areas such as treasury management, risk assessment, and mergers and acquisitions in different sectors such as consumer goods, telecommunications, public services and mining.

Bet on the hotel sector

The commitment to the hotel sector is specified in the Signal Santander European Hospitality Opportunities fund, a product that will invest in real estate assets in this sector in southern Europe, especially in Spain. The fund, launched together with the British firm Signal Capital Partners specialized in the real estate market, will help hotel chains to raise funds and thus have alternatives to recover from the drop in income caused by the covid-19 virus. as well as to support the sector in carrying out the changes necessary for the viability of its businesses.

Banco Santander has committed a total of 100 million euros to this joint venture, in addition to another 100 million contributed by Signal Capital Partners. The investment term of this fund, aimed at institutional investors, will be around five years.

Signal Santander European Hospitality Opportunities will be managed by Signal and the Santander AM Alternativos team will act as investment advisor. This department was created two years ago and is part of the profound transformation process that the company began in 2018 after the arrival of Mariano Belinky. It is made up of 30 professionals spread over Spain, the United Kingdom and Latin America.

With regard to the hotel and trade, Banco Santander has already financed the sector with more than 1,000 million euros in the first five months of this year. The agility of the bank when it comes to solving the financing proposals of hoteliers and restaurateurs has been decisive so that many entrepreneurs have been able to continue with their activity, in a sector very affected by the crisis derived from the pandemic. Of the 130,000 clients that the bank has in this sector, 68% of the restaurateurs are self-employed and 60% of the hoteliers are made up of micro-SMEs. Around 60% of this clientele is digitized and represents a business volume of 12,500 million euros.

In addition to these two new products, Santander Asset Management was already selling one of private debt and the other of financing to SMEs within the alternative assets area. In this second fund, called Alternative Leasing and launched on the market last year, Banco Santander promised to contribute up to 300 million euros from its own balance sheet. The objective of the fund, aimed at institutional investors, is to reach a maximum volume of 750 million euros. It invests in SMEs, especially Spanish ones, but also in Portugal, France and Benelux. In most cases, financing is structured through contracts for the purchase and subsequent leasing of machinery and / or industrial equipment, normally in use, existing on the balance sheet of companies and considered critical for the development of their business. . You can invest in any sector, except those considered restricted (companies that operate in areas with reputational, environmental risk, etc.).

The entity has announced that it is preparing an infrastructure investment fund that will be launched on the market in the coming months.

Leader in deposits

In the most complicated moments of the pandemic, the Banco Santander manager has managed to position itself as the leader in raising money at the start of the year, far surpassing the rest of its competitors. Between January and May, Santander Asset Management has registered net inflows in Spain of 1,622 million euros, according to the definitive data published by Inverco. It is followed by La Caixa, with a fund-raising of 1,527 million euros, and Ibercaja with 1,207 million. If the business acquired in Luxembourg by Santander AM in this period is included, this figure already exceeds 2,000 million euros.

This year has been a good one for Spanish fund managers. Between January and May 2021 the industry managed volume has increased by 20,410 million, which is 7.4% more than at the end of 2020, and places the total equity at a new historical maximum of 294,765 million.