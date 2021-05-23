its lowest historical price just for today in Hot Sale

Apple AirPods Pro – Photo: Amazon.ca

If, after you’ve considered various models of wireless headphones, you still think that wireless headphones AirPods Pro have no rival, you should know that the proposal of Manzana right now has a label that is difficult to reject in Amazon Mexico: nothing less than its best historical price for the Hot Sale.

It is a golden opportunity. Take advantage of it. They will only be available at this price this Sunday, as it is one of the Hot Sale deals of the day.

Apple AirPods Pro, True Wireless quality

It’s hard to find True Wireless headphones with the features and design of Apple’s AirPods Pro right now. These headphones have made it to the top of many favorites lists thanks to their great performance and convincing aesthetics and ergonomics.

In case you do not know its benefits well, we remind you that the most recent proposal within the True Wireless segment of Cupertino enjoys active noise cancellation -something that not all models of this genre have, at least not effectively- to offer an immersive sound and an Ambient mode with which to listen and interact with everything around you, in case you need it. .

AirPods Pro

Its synchronization with Apple devices is instantaneous (you can still use them with equipment from other brands, of course), with an immediate pairing and recognition that makes using them very comfortable and very simple. Needless to say, they are compatible with Siri and show off the call adaptive equalization, which automatically adjusts the music according to the shape of your ear for a better experience.

One of the main differences with respect to the first generation is that now they are still more discreet: they have a much shorter swab that goes more unnoticed, in addition to incorporating silicone ear pads, conical type (and in three different sizes for you to choose from), for a better grip on the ear – remember that its predecessors are rigid and not everyone fits equally well.

Read more

Apple AirPods Pro Earphones – Photo: Amazon.ca

Perfect to use both day-to-day and for sports (they are resistant to water and sweat), they come in a protective case that acts as a charger module (it is compatible with wireless charging, by the way), so that between the autonomy of the hearing aids themselves and their box you can stretch more than 24 hours of battery.

A good discount on Amazon

Apple does not usually lower its products and doing so is usually always at fairly small percentages, so finding the AirPods Pro now with a 25% discount is undoubtedly very tempting – we are talking about one of the best prices that we have seen at these headphones in the Amazon Mexico storefront.

AirPods Pro headphones fit perfectly in your ear – Photo: Amazon.com: industrial & scientific

Taking into account that it is one of the best models on the market and the most recent in the catalog, they represent a fantastic investment, if you were looking for some High-end True Wireless.

Are you interested in? Well, you shouldn’t think about it too much. We leave you the link below so that you can take advantage of this discount before it disappears. Let it not be said that we did not warn you!

Yahoo is committed to finding the best products at the best prices for you. We can receive a part of the purchases made through links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

VIDEO | The terrifying moment a trailer load came off and crushed a car