“It’s like he came back with one leg, without one arm and driving in flip flops”

Aleix Espargaró believes that the return to the circuits of Marc Márquez. The Aprilia rider stated that the media is building an epic story with the return of the number one Honda.

“Let’s see, without wanting to miss anyone, far from it. But to me I get the feeling that journalists, in general, are making a very big ball. As if Marc had returned with one less leg, without one arm and was driving in flip flops”, Aleix Espargaró commented. “It is Marc Márquez, it is the same motorcycle that, due to the Covid-19 issue, has not been able to evolve neither he nor anyone else, he has been with the same block for many years, with these same people, with the same structure, he is the best pilot ever”.

In addition, Aleix wanted to emphasize that he values ​​the psychological work done by Marc Márquez more than physical effort. “Yes, he has been nine months without driving, but I don’t know… What he has done is obviously difficult, He has been standing still for a long time, on a psychological level it seems more complicated even than on a physical level, because Marc has also always been one of the most physically prepared ridersAnd if you have an injury, good form helps you a lot ”, he explained. “But honestly, what I didn’t expect is that Marc would come back and finish on the 17th, that’s my way of seeing it.”

Marc Márquez set the sixth fastest time on the first day of the Portuguese GP, while Aleix Espargaró finished 14th, with a crash included.