“It’s like being in a movie”

French tennis player Caroline Garcia, 22 in the world, which is overcoming the mandatory confinement decreed by the Spanish Government in the face of the coronavirus crisis in the academy of Rafael Nadal in Manacor, he has stated that his feeling is “like being in a movie & rdquor ;.

“I would never have imagined living a period like this in my life & rdquor ;, he declared Garcia to the French sports information daily gala “L’Equipe & rdquor ;.

“I have to accept things as they are the best possible; I must place the priorities one after another, but inside you tell yourself that this is unreal& rdquor ;, added.

Garcia, 26, is one of the athletes who are under quarantine at the academy of Nadal, located in the Mallorcan town of Manacor, which has closed its doors after the declaration of a state of alarm by COVID 19.

The French tennis player, winner of seven WTA tournaments and doubles champion with her compatriot Kristina Mladenovic In Roland Garros (2016), he arrived on the island to train for ten days with the aim of recovering his best level and leaving behind the poor results obtained in 2019.

