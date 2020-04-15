From Patently Apple they reflect a sign of something that was quite sung for days according to rumors: there are chances of seeing a new iPhone today. The source has found an advertising poster for the Chinese operator Suning, which literally promotes the launch event of an “iPhone 9” for today April 15.

In fact they talk about an “iPhone 9 and 9 Plus”, corroborating the rumors that there would be two models of the new phone. We assume that they will be 4.7 and 5.5 inch sizes that we have seen from iPhone 6 to iPhone 8, and it would be the latest generation of Apple phones with those screens and design with Touch ID.

It can be a matter of hours … or even minutes

This is the promotional poster for the operator Suning:

At the moment we do not have any more data on specific technical specifications, although we assume that will carry the A12 or A13 Bionic chip. These iPhone 9 would come to cover what was done with the previous iPhone SE: offer an economical but powerful iPhone that recycles the old design to satisfy those customers who have tighter pockets or simply do not need to spend more than a thousand euros for a mobile phone given their needs.

From Applesfera we are constantly attentive to our mailboxes and to official news and data sources to promptly report any news that comes from Cupertino. Attentive, because it paints an afternoon full of news.

