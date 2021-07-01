it’s just what it seems

The tweet where the new coins are presented. (Photo: TWITTER)

Andorra is giving a lot to talk about on Twitter in the last hours after presenting its new two-euro coins. The reason? In one of them the recognizable figure of the coronavirus appears clearly. And no, it is not a fake. And yes, it is just what it sounds like.

Despite all the controversy, the drawing has its meaning. The Minister of Finance and Spokesperson, Eric Jover, has explained that it is a new issue of commemorative and collectible coins. In the case of two euros, one of them refers to the centenary of the coronation of Our Lady of Meritxell and a circulation of 70,000 units will be made.

The other, the one that travels through social networks, has an engraving dedicated to the elderly. “We want to value them, especially after the crisis caused by Covid-19 has had a significant impact on this group, both in health and social isolation.”

The coin includes the text ‘Let’s take care of our elders’, added Jover, who pointed out that a normal circulation of 70,000 units will be made. The will of

the Executive is that they are in circulation at the end of this 2021.

The coin in question has sparked reactions like these:

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE