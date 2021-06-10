It’s in the game. Final trailer and poster for ‘Free Guy’

20th Century Studios has released the final trailer for ‘Free guy‘, an adventure comedy starring Ryan Reynolds (‘ Pokémon: Detective Pikachu ‘) and Jodie Comer (‘ Killing Eve ‘) directed by Shawn Levy (‘ Pure Steel ‘).

Written by Matt Lieberman (‘The Addams Family’) and Zak Penn (‘Ready Player One’), ‘Free guy‘tells the story of a lonely bank teller who discovers that he is actually a minor character in the open world video game Free City. Deciding to become the hero of his own story that he himself is going to rewrite. In a world where there are no limits, he sets out to be the man who saves his world in his own way … before it’s too late.

Lil Rel Howery (‘Let Me Out’), Taika Waititi (‘Jojo Rabbit’), Joe Keery (‘Stranger Things’) and Utkarsh Ambudkar (‘Muln’) complete the cast of this 20th Century Fox production that in its original version features cameos from some of the most influential figures in the gaming world, including: Imane “Pokimane” Anys, Lannan “LazarBeam” Eacott, Sen William “Jacksepticeye” McLoughlin, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and Daniel “DanTDM” Middleton .

The film is produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Adam Kolbrenner and the aforementioned Levy and Reynolds, with Dan Levine, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, George Dewey and Mike McGrath serving as executive producers. ‘Free guy‘It will be released, finally, it seems that finally, if there are no more delays next August 13, both in the United States and in Spain.

And for now, only in CINES. Suck that, Marvel and Pixar.

Then said first trailer, both in Spanish and English and three long, long and perhaps too revealing three minutes long, along with a new poster.

