In the midst of the covid-19 pandemic, Internacional’s training at the Parque Gigante CT is full of restrictions and without any physical contact between athletes to prevent the spread of the virus. Even so, the resumption of activities was celebrated by midfielder Damián Musto this Thursday.

The Argentine player emphasized that resuming the routine is important mentally and will also help to put athletes in the same physical condition, as they had been working in different scenarios in their homes.

“Obviously respecting the safety rules, staying away from each other, I believe that for the head and the athlete, being able to come here, step on the lawn, touch the ball, is important. Of course, always putting the health issue first” , Musto told Inter TV.

The Argentine midfielder also praised the protocols adopted by Inter, ensuring that he feels safe in this period of health crisis. “From the controls they make us when we arrive, from how they made it into small groups, how they arrange the materials as far away from each other as possible. It’s an important logistics job to be able to do it and always thinking about the player. They are taking all possible measures, “he said.

In this Thursday’s activity, Inter players did physical and ball training on the CT lawn, divided into groups. They were running shots and also short passes.

This Friday, the activity will take place in the morning, closing the second week of activities at the CT of Parque Gigante. In the fourth, in a meeting, the clubs approved a proposal to resume the Gaucho Championship in the second half of July.

.