It’s his birthday, Homer Simpson near his new season | INSTAGRAM

Today May 12 it is birthday Homer Simpson, we were able to know that thanks to the fact that in episode 16 of the fourth season of the series, he loses his driver’s license and there you can see his date of birth which is May 12, 1956.

In that case today I would be 65 years old, all this is being celebrated a few days after the arrival of the new season, the number 32 of the series, which has been acquired by Disney and for which The Simpsons will be released in Disney + this may 14.

April 19 is the date he first appeared on television, but not his birthday according to the information revealed in that chapter. Homer Jay Simpson was created by Matt Groening in 1987 and is living a life in which time does not happen, as he continues to be 39 years old.

You may also be interested: The Simpsons celebrate Star Wars day with a short on Disney +

It is worth mentioning that it is also your pet’s birthday, Santa’s helper (“Bones in other countries), a cute little dog that has accompanied them since the beginning of their series, in a very emotional chapter in which they adopt him.

But that’s not all, we can expect much more from the Simpsos in a couple of days, so it will be very important that if you are a true fan you do not miss it and that you have your active Disney + membership ready by then, it will be with one chapter released per week, so that every Friday a new chapter will arrive until the 22 that make up the new of our yellow friends are completed.

By March 3, Charlie Collier, CEO of Fox Entertainment said: “It is my sincere pleasure to announce the pick-ups for seasons 33 and 34 of The Simpsons. We continue to hope that eventually they will get it right.” His decision was made when he saw that there was a remarkable growth in audience during 32, with more than 7 million viewers. Its first episode had the best rating in five years and also the most viewed premiere in six years.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

So it’s possible that season 32 will be the best of the family in a long time, depending on the ratings and audience appeal. It will have a release as it occurs on television, chapter by chapter, thus respecting the old tradition of the series created by Matt Groening.

With these new 22 episodes, it will be able to exceed 700 chapters. Guests at the premiere will be Olivia Colman, from The Crown, Hannibal Bures, from Saturday Night Live, Ben Platt, from The Politician; and Michael Palin of the Monty Python.