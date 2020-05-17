Nintendo Switch It is a console that, since it was presented, has been gradually gaining great success, either due to its titles or the possibility of taking them to play when we want, how we want and how we want. Some time has passed since the report of the financial year of the Big N was published and since the meeting with investors was held and, although we had already known some of the questions and answers of that meeting, now we have had access to the official English version of said document, which further clarifies some issues, such as the fact that It is believed that the hybrid console will have a different growth than that of other platforms. that are available in the market.

How they believe in the Big N that Nintendo Switch will grow during its life cycle

Both sales and profits for the fourth quarter of last fiscal year have exceeded the forecast announced in January 2020, and I believe it is due in May to the launch of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. If we leave out the effect of that title, then the numbers for our forecast for this fiscal year are almost the same as those for the forecast for last fiscal year, announced in January. Additionally, the numbers are relatively high when compared to last year’s fiscal year forecast earnings and current results for the fiscal year ended March 2019. Nintendo Switch has just reached the middle of its life cycle, and There are two versions of the system in the family (Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite), so we have not changed our view that there may be a different growth than the mid-life cycle of other platforms. We also see this as an environment where you can keep releasing titles if you focus resources on developing software for the Nintendo Switch. Even before COVID-19 grew to the point where it is having a major impact, we were forecasting sales to be nearly level for this fiscal year (meaning that sales will not increase significantly, but will remain high) and we had the Intention to continue working to expand Nintendo Switch to grow the base. On the software side, we released an initial forecast reflecting the level of sales we believed would be possible to achieve during this fiscal year if the titles were released as scheduled. We didn’t want to be extremely conservative when it comes to numbers, but the forecast reflected the Nintendo Switch situation at the time.

