It’s good to be back. New trailer for ‘Fast & Furious 9’

If there are no more delays, next July 2, a year (and a bit) later than initially planned, it will be released in theaters in Spain. ‘Fast & furious 9‘, the ninth chapter in the saga that began nearly 20 years ago and has grossed more than $ 5 billion worldwide.

Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) leads a quiet life with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks in that tranquility. This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves the most.

The team is reunited to prevent a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and best driver they have ever faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob (John Cena).

‘Fast & furious 9‘marks the return of Justin Lin as director of the franchise after having directed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth installments and having turned the saga into a worldwide phenomenon.

The action takes place around the world – from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the crowded streets of Tblisi. Along the way, they will meet old friends and enemies, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be put to the test like never before.

‘Fast & furious 9‘again includes Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang and Oscar winners Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron. The film also features Cardi B, in the role of Leysa, a woman connected to Dom’s past, in addition to the cameo of the new Reggaeton sensation, Ozuna.

‘Fast & furious 9‘is produced by Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Joe Roth, Justin Lin, Clayton Townsend and Samantha Vincent.

