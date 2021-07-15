it’s going to hit where it hurts

Mónica García responds to Toni Cantó. (Photo: TVE)

The spokesperson for Más Madrid in the Community Assembly, Mónica García, has not cut herself in the slightest when defending herself from the attack made on her by the new director of the Spanish Office in Madrid, Toni Cantó.

This Thursday, an image of Garcia eating a steak was released while criticized for advocating a reduction in meat consumption.

One of those who have attacked the policy of Más Madrid has been Cantó, who has done so from his Twitter account. “Mónica García enjoys a entrecote while she proclaims that we must limit the consumption of meat. Communism ”, has assured the ex-politician of Ciudadanos.

The spokesperson for Más Madrid has been asked about this tweet on TVE’s Las cosas Claro and has been very harsh with the director of the Spanish Office: “We already know what Toni Cantó is for, for which they are going to release 75,000 euros year. I want to emphasize that limiting is not abolishing ”.

García explained that, especially for those who are “of a certain age”, the sanitary and ecological recommendations speak of reducing meat consumption and not abolishing it.

Again, he has then reproached Cantó for his publication and has blamed him for the occupations of his new job: “I suppose he will not have much to do in that office-chiringuito that they have put him for this summer and he wants to enter a debate absolutely absurd and, in my opinion, quite shameful ”,

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE