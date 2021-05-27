“It’s getting out of hand”

Arturo Valls no longer knows how to start each afternoon. Now I fall! in a more original way, although the start of this Wednesday could enter the top of the best and most cinematographic of all of them.

To the rhythm of one of John Williams’s most famous soundtracks, that of the movie Jurassic Park, the presenter appeared in the central trapdoor of the Antena 3 contest surrounded by toy dinosaurs ….

Arturo Valls, in ‘Now I fall!’. ATRESMEDIA

Performing his now classic velociraptor imitation, the presenter acknowledged that “This had never happened to me before. Look at what I have done the horse, the elk … and imitated things and animals …”.

“But what is happening to me with the dinosaur, the sensations that I have getting into the skin of the velociraptor, that is indescribable. And I mean literally, I have some itching … “.

“Anyone would say that I am transforming”he stated as he pulled up his pants to show onlookers his dinosaur skin socks. And he added with a laugh before starting the day’s program: “The knockoffs are getting out of hand”.

The socks of Arturo Valls, in ‘Now I fall!’. ATRESMEDIA