its first 100% electric supercar will arrive from 2025

Lamborghini announces its ambitious electrification strategy. The big supercar brands are moving to electric, although some like Ferrari continue to express their doubts about full electrification. Stephan Winkelmann, CEO of Lamborghini, has explained what the manufacturer’s plans are. Some for which they will invest more than 1,500 million euros during the next four years and represents a important turn in the business of the mythical supercar brand.

Lamborghini’s big announcement has been the confirmation that they will launch their first 100% electric starting in 2025, during the second half of the decade. Before that, in 2023, Lamborghini will bring its first series-produced hybrid and by the end of 2024 its entire catalog will be electrified.

These are Lamborghini’s plans for its electric transition

Under the name “Direzione Cor Tauri”, a nod to its logo and its origins, the Lamborghini ‘roadmap’ has three phases.

In a first stage that includes the years 2021 and 2022, the company will focus on developing its hybrid combustion engines and strengthening the presence of the Lamborghini sián, its most advanced model and the brand’s first hybrid, with a system of capacitors to store energy and the V12 engine with 819 HP. Alongside him, two new supercars with the V12 engine will be announced this year.

Between 2023 and 2024, Lamborghini will focus on electrifying its entire portfolio. In 2023 they will launch their first series production hybrid car, since the Sián will be a very exclusive version. By the end of 2024, the company ensures that it will have completed its hybrid transition and in early 2025 it will have reduced its CO2 emissions by 50%.

This transition will have a cost for the brand of 1,500 million euros, its largest investor in history, according to the president of Lamborghini.

“Our answer is a plan with a 360 degree approach, which encompasses our products and our location in Sant’Agata Bolognese, leading us towards a more sustainable future but always faithful to our DNA”, assures Stephan Winkelmann.

The third and final phase arrives starting in 2025, where they will launch their first 100% electric supercar, with the vision set on a fourth model in the future that joins the Aventador, Urus and Huracán. In addition to the exclusive Sián model.

In 2017, the company showed its concept ‘Terzo Millenio’ with super capacitors and a very futuristic look. It’s not clear whether Lamborghini’s first electric is going to look like this, but it may be a preview of this future electric supercar.

More information | Lamborghini