It’s fire, Maribel Guardia modeling a cute orange outfit | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful Costa Rican artist Maribel Guardia has changed her way of producing content from appearing on television to promoting various outfits in her Official instagram, a new stage like influencer which is giving you many good results

That’s right, the beautiful driver appears showing off in different outfits some prettier than others but all part of a collection of the store that works with her and that is in charge of sending them to her home so that she can try them on and share these entertainment pieces.

Thanks to his photographs, he has managed to capture the attention of hundreds of thousands of Internet users, and many have already been interested in buying some of the textile parts that models.

This has been quite good for him, because since the world situation began, he decided that the best thing was to stay at home and take a little break to start this new stage of life. his career, which nobody expected but which has paid off and is now considered one of the best models in this field.

This time addressing his latest publication in his Official instagram We can appreciate that he was wearing a whole set of orange clothes with other shades in the details with a very interesting embroidery that made him look radiant like the fire same.

His fans quickly gave him their likes and they managed to get the publication to 30,000 likes in a few hours, quite decent numbers that show the great attention it has, in addition to that it will grow much more as the minutes go by.

Many viewers miss her on their favorite shows and it is very possible that thanks to this she will return, however we still do not know what program she will arrive at to continue entertaining and pampering all those people who enjoy watching her so much.

Finally, it is important to say that practically every day he uploads new photographs so he surely dedicates a great time to modeling the garments and especially the photographic sessions in which they look for the best angles of their home and their best profiles to convey all that which he also writes in the caption.

Maribel Guardia tries to be as positive as possible and share her happiness in addition to communicating that life is a blessing and that she is very grateful to be in good health and with her family close.