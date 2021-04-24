“It’s fantastic to go back to the final in Barcelona”

Stefanos Tsitsipas has shown his joy at reaching the final of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-Conde de Godó Trophy.

“It is fantastic to return to the final in Barcelona,” said the Greek tennis player, who will once again contest the Godó title, as he did in 2018, after beating Jannik Sinner by a double 6-3.

That edition marked the international presentation of Tsitsipas, who was only stopped in the final by Rafa Nadal. Now, on the other hand, Stefanos is a fully consolidated world top-10.

“For me it was a lesson to play that final against Rafa. Playing in a final is always a big thing and it will be a tough final whoever my rival is ”, commented Tsitsipas, who will face the winner of the Spanish derby between Rafael Nadal Y Pablo Carreño.

The Greek, brand new champion of Monte Carlo Masters 1,000, has highlighted “the mental consistency” that he has had in recent weeks, hence he has already had nine wins and 17 sets won in a row.

The last one has been achieved with authority over Sinner, who also reached the semifinals without losing a set but who has been far from his best version against the Greek.

“Jannik is an incredible player, he has played incredible tennis and has grown in the last two months, but I have been able to find solutions. He hits very hard and sometimes you find the ball on top, but I have been patient, “said Tsitsipas.

Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates a point against Jannik Sinner (Pep Morata / MD)

“Jannik also had ‘break’ balls, but I was able to save them and I took advantage of mine to gain an advantage. I am happy with the way I play, I have played well in most of the games. Against Sinner I have shown quite a high level ”, concluded the Greek.