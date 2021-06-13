It’s everywhere, Khaby Lame has the internet fascinated | INSTAGRAM

He is 21 years old, and he is a content creator on one of the most famous platforms today, Tik Tok, his name is Khaby Lame and in this text we will tell you about his life, and the reasons why he has become one of the most successful in the world. social media, Internet users love it.

We will go back in March 2020, during the first days of social isolation due to the global contingency, Khabane Lame, a young factory worker in the industrial city of Chivasso, in northern Italy, he lost his job, like millions of people around the world.

This caused him to return to his family’s modest apartment and, despite his Senegalese father’s insistence that he apply for other jobs, he began to spend hours a day posting videos on the famed TikTok under the name of Khaby lame.

With the “duet” and “stitch” functions of the social network application, Lame, took advantage of the rise of these short videos and often absurdly complicated about life tricks daily, responding to them with wordless, easy-to-understand reaction clips in which he performed the same task much more easily, pointing his hands at the easiest way to do things.

He almost always ends his scenes with the same movement: he extends his arms as if to say “ready” and makes a funny expression With the eyes or the head, this has caused the madness in the networks, managing to gather millions of followers in his account of the aforementioned application with his entertainment.

His early publications were mostly in Italian, with Italian subtitles; But it was the wordless and expressive reaction videos that have catapulted the now-celebrated man to international stardom.

With 65.6 million followers on TikTok and counting, if you continue to acquire followers at your current rate, or close to it, you will become the most followed creator of the platform, it is worth mentioning that currently that title is held by Charli D’Amelio, 17-year-old who has 116 million followers.

In fact, his fame has been such that he has already been interviewed by various media, “It is my face and my expressions that make people laugh,” Lame commented in an interview on the day of the national holiday that celebrates the birth. of the Italian Republic. Their mute reactions, he said, are a “global language.”

Lame’s meteoric rise as a digital creator is especially noteworthy because his work lacks the wordy production value associated with today’s most famous TikTok stars, many of whom have been embraced by Hollywood, more for the fact. that his rise has been totally organic, the public just loves him and asks for more.

The secret of his success is his quality of an exasperated common man, since, as we mentioned, his content almost discredits or mocks the overproduced trends that occur on social networks, whether they are tricks for daily life or other things for the sake of it. style.

It almost represents the value of authenticity over production, something that turned out to be extremely attractive to people on the internet, that feeling of seeing someone who does not try too hard, it is something that is authentic, and now it is their time job. full.

Now, his fans run fan pages in English, German, Arabic, Portuguese and Spanish, among others, likewise, well-known YouTubers have contacted him for collaborations, and he earns some money through the fund for creators from TikTok and works with brands.

Let us hope that his fame continues to grow and his success is greater every day.