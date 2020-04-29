On May 15, the six episodes of ‘Unit’, an ambitious original Movistar + series inspired by the little-known work of the National Police unit that fights against terrorism, one of the most effective in the world.

A thriller that has counted for the first time with the collaboration and advice of real members of this unit of the National Police. A thorough documentation and investigation work that combines entertainment with a topical plot and offers an unknown perspective on police work.

Created by the director and screenwriter of ‘The Unknown’, Dani de la Torre and Alberto Marini, and produced by Movistar + in collaboration with Vaca Films, ‘Unit’ It has been shot in numerous locations both nationally such as Madrid, Catalonia, Melilla, Malaga and Galicia, as well as international locations such as the French cities of Perpignan and Toulouse, or the locations of Lagos and Makoko (both in Nigeria).

The characters that appear in ‘Unit’ They are inspired by real members of this anti-terrorist unit, who have collaborated with the creators and writers of the series to show first-hand what their lives and work are like, and who have also shared their personal stories, so that the characters portrayed in the series were as true to reality.

We are facing people who do extraordinary things, but who are still normal people, with all the good and bad that that entails. They are professionals who, on many occasions, give up a normal life to lead a more sacrificial and purely vocational one. People who can’t tell their family exactly what they do to be able to carry out a key operation for national security.

The members of this Unit are interpreted by:

Nathalie Poza is CARLA, Chief Brigade Commissioner. It is located in one of the highest echelons of the police hierarchy. He has in mind the design and the global dimension of the situation and makes the key decisions. However, despite her apparent toughness, Carla bears the weight of that responsibility and the concern of every agent she sends on a mission. She is the mother of a girl, Lua, whom she feels is neglecting in favor of work. In the actress’s own words, “It is a very entertaining series, full of locations and emotion. It has a lot of truth and reality.”

Michel Noher is Marcos, Head of the Research Group and former partner of his direct boss, Carla. A man of action, effective and decisive, he knows how to manage pressure and adrenaline in the most difficult circumstances. But it is not so easy for him to separate his work situation from his personal one with Carla, which causes moments of tension within the Unit. In the actor’s own words, “above his personal life, there is duty.”

Marian Álvarez is Miriam, Inspector of the Research Group. Methodical, attentive, professional and dedicated. Miriam is the “pickle” of the Unit, the last arrival. This does not exempt her from assuming command of a special investigation group, having to give orders to more veteran comrades. Idealistic and faithful to the “rules”, he has to reconsider his way of being when the game becomes dirty. In the actress’s own words, “Apparently they are very ordinary because they are very normal, but they do absolutely extraordinary things.”

Luis Zahera is Sergio, Head of the Operations Unit. A machine. Rude and a fan of his work. Responsible for coordinating surveillance and operations teams. Professionally, he’s like an iron sergeant. It does not tolerate any failure. Still, he is never willing to put his subordinates at risk, and when things get complicated, he is always ready to enter the field of action.

Fariba Sheikhan is Najwa, an agent of Arab origin. She has always been born and lived in Madrid, she is a practicing Muslim. He has extra motivation to confront those who cloud the image of Islam in society.

Raúl Fernández de Pabloes Roberto, Head of the Sources Group. Expert “manipulator” of fonts. A professional with a gift for people, capable of convincing and motivating his collaborators. He is very attentive to having separate work and personal life … Until now.

Carlos Blanco is Ramón, Inspector of the Research Group. Expert, calm, taciturn and mentor to everyone. He has managed to adapt to his superior being a ‘kid’ (Marcos) 15 years younger than him. Respect for hierarchy is a firm point of your vision of work. In the actor’s own words, “The job of ‘Unity’ is to get there before things happen, it’s not worth it afterwards.”

Fele Martínez, Alba Bersabé, Francesc Orella and Pepo Oliva are also part of the main cast of this production, which is complemented by a varied international casting made up of Amina Leony, Moussa Echarif, Hamid Krim, Mourad Ouani, Mekki Kadiri, Omar Bentaleb, Bouzan Hadawi , Said El Mouden or Tarik Rmili.

‘Unit’ It is an ambitious global entertainment series, with a commitment to production and visual power that is extraordinary and unusual in the Spanish industry. Dani de la Torre (‘The Unknown’, ‘The Shadow of the Law’) directs the six episodes of this series written by Alberto Marini and Amelia Mora whose second season is already in development.