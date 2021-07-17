“It’s disappointing,” Josh Peck upset about Drake Bell

“It’s disappointing,” Josh Peck disturbed by Drake Bell | INSTAGRAM

Famous actor known for playing the hilarious character Josh from Drake and Josh, Josh peck He was questioned and decided to comment a bit on the facts about his colleague Drake Bell, who received a sentence this week after pleading guilty for charges related to a younger.

It was in an interview with the Variety media, during an event in which he participated with Disney Plus, Turner and Hooch, where he decided to express himself about the terrible situation that is happening around Drake and his judgment with two years of probation in addition to 200 hours from community service.

The actor commented “It is disturbing and it is an unfortunate situation. ANDs disappointing “, were the exact words he used to describe these acts and events regarding his former partner in series.

You may also be interested: Married and with a son, Drake Bell confesses his hidden reality

It is worth mentioning that on June 23 Drake Bell was accused of putting a minor at risk and disseminating material harmful to her, for which he pleaded guilty through a hearing that was held via Zoom despite having pleaded not guilty 20 days before when the Cleveland police arrested him.

“Today I accept this allegation because my conduct was incorrect. I am sorry that the person has been hurt in some way, obviously that was not my intention, I have taken it, it is sounding very very seriously and again I just want to apologize to her and to anyone else who has been affected by my behavior, “he said.

He had been arrested by authorities because a 15-year-old girl reported to Toronto police in 2018 about an alleged mishap that occurred a year earlier at a Cleveland nightclub in the act in which he was involved the actor and singer.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

The prosecution presented evidence against Drake Bell for having sent inappropriate messages on social networks to the young woman who is now 19 years old and in the audience and accused the artist calling him a pedophile and ensuring that he prepared her to abuse her.

Another controversial situation was after the Trial was held virtually, being the first time that Drake went out to the public in addition to the occasion in which on his birthday he dedicated himself to celebrating on June 27, which is why many users have wondered why we did not know that she had had a child or if the baby was her child or not.

After the furor that was generated in social networks Drake Bell clarified that SI has been happily married for three years with his partner and that SI is the father of a small child, incredible.