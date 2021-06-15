“It’s difficult to leave the field knowing the opportunity you had”

The Biscayan golfer Jon rahm, number three in the world, reaches its sixth this week United States Golf Open, which takes place this week in Torrey Pines, outside San Diego, California, immune and happy after having overcome the coronavirus.

In his last PGA Tour tournament, two weeks ago, when he was leading by six strokes, Rahm had to leave after testing positive for covid-19. “It was a hard moment and, without talking much about the subject, it is difficult to have to leave the field knowing what he had done and the opportunity he had “Jon Rahm told ..

“But hey, it’s golf. It is the world we live in now and things happen. My first priority was making sure Kelley (his wife) and Kepa (his baby) were okay.. I was afraid of infecting Kepa when I was so small, “added the Barrika golfer.

Rahm, who had to spend ten days in isolation at his home in Arizona until he tested negative on two consecutive tests, explained the frustration of not being able to keep in touch with his four-month-old son. “As always the happiest of all, eating, sleeping and doing what he has to do”said about Kepa.

“Those days when I was at home I tried to be in the present as much as possible and accept what had happened and move on,” Jon Rahm, who also had to deal with the impossibility of practicing for this US Open in Torrey Pines, the scene of the first (2017) of his five PGA Tour victories.

“The field is a bit harder but in the end it’s the same. The good thing is that I have played this course so many times that the only thing I am concentrating on most right now is picking up speed on the greens and touching around the green, ”Rahm said of his tournament preparation and conditions. from Torrey Pines tailored for a large.

“When they made the changes and moved the bunkers there are areas where the grass grows more and there may be areas where you go to the rough (tall grass) and you are perfect and other areas where you can move the same three meters. It’s going to be a bit of luck, but I assure you that from the fairway it’s okay, “said the Barrika golfer, describing the details of the course that saw Tiger Woods’ last victory in a US Open (2008).

“The putt is going very well and I’m looking forward to it. This week we know that these greens can be very difficult to kick. They may be a bit inconsistent, but they are things that happen and it is something that I grew up with, with the poa in Euskadi ”, explained to . Rahm regarding the type of grass on the greens of Torrey Pines, similar to that of the fields of the Basque Country.

Jon rahm leads a trio of Spaniards in Torrey Pines, completed by the veteran from Castellón Sergio garcia, winner of the 2017 Masters, and the Gran Canaria Rafa Cabrera Bello, who has earned a pass to his seventh US Open in qualifying events.