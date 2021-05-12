“It’s difficult to keep training at a good level because you hurt yourself too much”

By Edwin Pérez – Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva was released from the UFC following his TKO loss to Uriah Hall at UFC Fight Night 181 in October 2020.

Silva competed for the Octagon Company for almost 15 years, and it was in that promoter that he managed to rank among the best MMA fighters of all time. However, the streak of negative results led to the UFC president, Dana White, to dispense with the services of the Brazilian.

‘The Spider’ had no problems getting another contract and it is official that he will face Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in the boxing ring, I find it will take place next 19th of June in Mexico. But what will next for Silva after the fight with Chávez Jr? Will she sign with another MMA promoter?

Silva recently delivered some statements to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, where he revealed that his history in MMA ended, and talked about the reason for that decision: