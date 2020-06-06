Certainly, nutmeg is a healthy and safe spice for culinary uses, but like everything in this life, its excessive use can cause damage, among them we can find dizziness and dry mouth. Find out what other symptoms may occur

June 06, 202017: 26 PM

Its peculiar slightly sweet and sweet flavor makes it part of many meals, regardless of whether they are sweet or salty dishes. Although it has many benefits for our health, the reality is that its consumption in excess can cause side effects.

This is not something that is known recently, in fact, the first testimonies date back to the 16th century, but it was only in the 19th century that research on this began. Recently, a woman went to the doctor because she had dizziness, vomiting, palpitations, dry mouth and commented that she felt in a trance state.

What was this for? Thanks to the nutmeg, the woman had consumed 50 grams of this ingredient in the form of a smoothie and only 30 minutes later, she began to present these symptoms. Another 37-year-old woman presented the same symptoms after eating just 2 tablespoons of nutmeg.

Symptoms lasted for 10 hours, then both recovered fully. There have also been cases where they had seizures or organ failure, but why does it happen? The culprit is myristicin, which is found in some natural oils, such as parsley and dill; This causes a chemical compound to affect the nervous system.

When poisoning occurs, it is best to go to the doctor, who will do a treatment consisting of support measures with washing and activated carbon in the acute phase of intake and usually everything usually goes well, but in some cases poisoning can bring deadly consequences.