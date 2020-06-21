Ninjala will see the light in Nintendo Switch finally next June 24, 2020, so there is nothing left for players to enjoy the intense online battles starring ninjas and chewing gum or, if they prefer, their story mode. Thus, in a short time, it will be possible to play all the work done by the developers and, although it was presented in 2018, it does not arrive until 2020, a year after what was planned, as Kazuki Morishita, designer of the game, in an interview with the English-speaking portal Nintendo Everything.

The designer of Ninjala comments on the reason for the game’s one-year delay

The delay was due to the fact that the competitive online game had to be modified, so that we could provide a better experience for the players. We have a completely new server design. This is a huge remake. Throughout that time, we’ve incorporated some of the insights that various team members were giving us, and we’ve improved the overall quality of the title. However, the original concept of chewing gum action has remained intact.

Therefore, as we see, the main concept of Ninjala has not changed much since its revelation occurred back at E3 2018, but changes have been made to make this the best possible experience for players.

In this way, we only have to wait a few more days to sink our teeth into this free to play title that comes exclusively to the hybrid console of the Great N. And you, have you thought of getting the DLC to pay for its story mode or, conversely, is it more than enough with its energetic and sweet battles in the competitive online mode?

