Animal Crossing: New Horizons It arrived on March 20, 2020, and since then many players have shown that we can do anything we can think of thanks to the different possibilities offered by this new installment. However, although since the first Nintento 64 game (which we already received in the West for Game Cube) was released Tom Nook has been accompanying us in the different towns that we have inhabited, the creators of New Horizons believe that this character has earned a reputation that does not represent him at all.

Tom Nook doesn’t have the reputation he really deserves, according to the creators of Animal Crossing

Tom Nook is known to the characters for being a usurious raccoon whose only goal in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is to get rich at the expense of all those new residents of the desert islands. However, in an interview with the English-speaking portal The Verge, Hisashi Nogami, producer of this latest installment, commented that Tom Nook is a very good guy who actually cares a lot about others, although he also cares about money. . He also comments that it is one of the central parts of the game, since the different requests he makes to the players aim to keep them motivated. For his part, Aya Kyogoku, the game’s director, says that a proof that he is not a bad guy is that, although he grants loans and some players take a long time to repay them, he never gets angry. We could even be more responsible and pay it sooner, so Tom Nook is a little happier!

In this way, the creators of Animal Crossing give us some clues that show that this famous raccoon, although he is interested in business, is also a close guy who truly cares about all those around him. And you, what do you think about Tom Nook?

