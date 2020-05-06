Just today we began to see the first news of reopening of the Apple Stores in Austria and Australia, something that Apple already advanced in one of its internal meetings to all employees of the retail division. From now on and for the next few weeks we should see how Apple stores are reopening their doors wisely and in accordance with the restrictions that apply in the area.

I already commented recently how those restrictions could be in the Apple Store, and in Austria some of them have already been confirmed, such as the temperature taking and a limited capacity of visitors that guarantees a correct distance between them. These are measures that are applied in this period of lack of confidence, although knowing that we are going to enter into a so-called “new normal” that may remain with us for several years until a vaccine has been distributed among the entire population … Is it possible for Apple to change the organization of the Apple Stores permanently?

Possibilities: more separate tables, no face-to-face training and intense sanitation measures

The international health authorities have been putting us in the background for weeks: it will be a long time until an effective coronavirus vaccine is found (there is talk of 2021 or 2022), and until then we will have to learn to live in a world where limited capacities and masks will be with us. So Apple may be thinking of ways to change how its stores run over the long term.

For starters, services like group training or Today’s sessions at Apple are not going to be possible. Technical support visits are going to have to be adequately distanced, as well as queries from someone who is simply considering buying a device. Perhaps one of the first measures is distance the tables where the products are displayed, eliminating some that happen to be left with those larger distances (although it depends on whether the correct distance between people can already be guaranteed with the current distribution).

The big screens Apple stores with the new design are too large and valuable to retire, but perhaps they could adopt another use beyond helping with canceled Today at Apple sessions that have been canceled. Remember the sanitary measures, show the shifts of the customers interspersed with the promotional videos of the company’s products and services, of course. The benches and stools that have been distributed will have to distance each other, since in many stores they are very close to each other.

It is also true that customer attitudes will change. For fear of getting it or simply for prudence we will not go for a walk and see the products because we passed by. Who enters an Apple Store is going to be because they really need to consult something with the company’s staff, so that the influx can drop significantly. A system of reservation of hours to control the influx can be activated from the web and the official application of the stores.

The opening of new Apple Store may be reconsidering

Another very likely effect is that the opening of new stores will have stopped, and from Cupertino they will be reconsidering opening new stores now that the business opportunity may be more adjusted. Is it worth opening a new 700-square-meter store when we can only accommodate one person for every four square meters?

The sure thing, as I have said other times, is that the image of a crowded Apple Store will not be seen again in many, many months. But with a little of the cunning that we have been used to since Cupertino, that may not be an obstacle for the business to continue.

At the moment we have no news of the reopening of the Spanish and Mexican Apple Stores.. We will report any news in this regard promptly.

