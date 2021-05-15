its completely renewed design is filtered

After sharing a surprise look at the Google Pixel 6, now Jon Prosser has leaked the first images of Android 12. His official presentation, apparently, will take place at the Google I / O 2021 to be held next week. As you yourself can see, Android 12 proposes a totally renewed design. If the filtration is correct, we are before the biggest visual change to the mobile operating system in many years.

The aforementioned YouTuber, whose leak history has several hits on future Apple and Google products, got a Android 12 promo video. Yes, you read that right. Of course, Prosser points out that this material could be just a mockup for an internal presentation. It is unlikely that we will see the same video at Google I / O 2021. However, it is clear that Mountain View will not be happy with the latest reports from Prosser.

From what we can see in the video, Android 12 will introduce a new design language. Or at least it will give a total spin to the one they currently use. The interface is cleaner because there is a greater space between elements. They also highlight their visual styles with transparent details and rounded corners -more than before-. The animations interactive elements, meanwhile, are now more attractive and play an important role in the experience. You can watch the video below:

In general, Android 12 has a more fluid and attractive interface to look at. Of course, we are sure that some will relate certain elements to iOS. The quick settings panel, for example, is very similar to the Control Center offered by Apple. It should be noted that, being a leak, the final version may have important changes. And while Jon Prosser has had some good reports in recent months, we’d better take the Android 12 video in stride.

The California company will celebrate Google I / O 2021 in digital format from May 18 to 20. The main conference will take place on the first day (Tuesday) o’clock 19:00 from Spain and 12:00 from Mexico. In addition to Android 12, Google could present the news of Wear OS and Google Assistant. When it comes to hardware, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, among other devices, are more likely to show up at a later event.

Read this too …