It’s called Spotify GreenRoom and it’s a standalone app

We had known for a few months that Spotify was working on its own version of Clubhouse. We knew it because the firm bought Locker Room, an app for iOS similar to ClubHouse but focused on sports. Now the final product is official and has its own name and app: Spotify GreenRoom.

This has been made known by Spotify in a statement in which they assure that the app is already available in more than 135 markets. As we have seen from Xataka, in Spain it is already operational and can be downloaded on iOS and Android. This is what Spotify GreenRoom offers us.

Live audio from Spotify

Spotify GreenRoom’s own changelog shows that, basically, Spotify has taken the Locker Room app and applied a layer of sheet metal and paint to it. GreenRoom allows us to log in with our Spotify account, but forces us to create a new account in GreenRoom to link it to Spotify. Interestingly, GreenRoom urges us to use a real name and forces us to put a profile picture.

Once we have created the profile and selected our interests, the app will show us the voice rooms available. Inside the voice rooms we will see the photos and names of the participants, we will be able to participate in the text chat, request to speak, see those who are inside, follow them, etc. Like a Clubhouse, in a nutshell.

On the other hand, any user can start a voice room and invite people and groups. In addition, Spotify allows you to record the conversation and receive a copy in MP4 by mail and activate or deactivate the text chat. It should be noted that Spotify ensures that all rooms are recorded for moderation and incident investigation purposes. In addition, the company urges us to notify listeners if we have decided to record the conversation.

Regarding monetization, Spotify has announced that they will launch the Spotify Creator Fund, a program that “will help live audio creators to monetize their work.” At the moment it is something in the future and the company promises more information at the end of summer.

