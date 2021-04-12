its cache is more than 1,000 euros a day

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, is one of the most famous women in the UK. Her fame not only makes her an icon of fashion and trends, but a huge business is generated around her. And proof of this is Gabriella munro douglas, his double, who makes a lot of money thanks to his undeniable resemblance to Prince William’s wife.

As The Sun collects in a report, Gabriella has a cache of 1,000 pounds sterling (about 1,100 euros) for each working day. All the money she has earned has now been used to own a flat in London and run three companies.

“My secondary career as Kate’s doppelganger began in 2011. I lived in Windsor, where I worked as a furniture designer. In the months leading up to Kate and William’s wedding in April of that year, people visited me. telling me how much I resembled her“, Explain.

“I didn’t think much about it, but my mother, Jacqueline, and my grandmother, May, then 91 and a great monarchist, agreed. Mom, who was ill with bowel cancer at the time, convinced me to I will let her send a photo to a celebrity stunt agency“, He says.

“Sadly, my mother died a few weeks later, in April 2011, at the age of 58. Shortly after, I signed up with the agency and was offered my first job in August: a photoshoot with Alison jackson, known for her photos of people who look like celebrities, “says Gabriella.

“After that, things really skyrocketed. The Katemania was huge. I worked my job from nine to five, and aside from double duty nights and weekends, which was exhausting, but I loved it, “he explains.

“Soon I started to win between 650 and 1,000 per day (between 750 and 1,100 euros). But it wasn’t just about the extra money, it was a lot of fun and I met some lovely people. I participated in many meetings, corporate events, private parties and photo shoots in beautiful places, “he says.

“There were some wonderful jobs, like going to the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics or appearances on ITV’s The Xtra Factor. I will never forget that Harry Styles asked me to take a picture with me, “he says.

“Of course, emulating Kate meant I had to keep up with her wardrobe and accessories, but luckily it was pretty easy. I learned to comb my hair and make up like her, and I followed the newspaper articles closely for ideas of versions of their clothes for the street, “he explains.

“I remember when she was photographed in a Topshop polka dot dress and had to rush out of work to buy one before it sold out. When I was pregnant with Prince GeorgeI even bought a fake bump to wear to events, “he recalls.

“In July 2013, I was filming in front of Buckingham Palace when it emerged that Kate was in labor with Prince George. It was chaos, with tourists grabbing me for selfies “, He says.

“In April 2014, I flew first class to Australia with a doppelganger for Prince William on a fake ‘royal tour’, at the same time that the real princes were there, “he adds.

In 2016, Gabriella decided to stop participating in events as Kate Middleton’s double and with all the money she earned, she bought a flat in London and started three businesses. She is now married and has two daughters.

“Even today, people sometimes I stop in the street to tell me that I look like Kate “, points out amused.