Although the details of the plot are still very few in ‘Eternals’, there are those who affirm that the work of the film was surprising, highlighting more than that of one of the team members.

The film promises to be very important within Phase 4 of the MCU, and will introduce a new set of characters to the franchise, which also translates to a large number of actors.

Kit Harington, Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani are just a few of the cast members appearing in the second film in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

A tweet from an American reporter announced that Marvel was impressed with Richard Madden’s performance in the upcoming movie.

While apparently answering a question about Paramount’s plans for the ‘Transformers’ saga.The reporter blurted out some of the comments he heard from Marvel.

“I have no idea what Paramount is planning with the ‘Transformers’, all I have heard about ‘Eternals’ is that Marvel loves Richard Madden,” he replied on Twitter.

If Marvel was impressed with Richard Madden’s performance it means the actor should have done something special to stand out in a cast that includes his ‘Game of Thrones’ co-star Kit Harington, Angelina Jolie and Kumail Nanjiani, to name a few. .

The character of Ikaris, played by Madden, is a powerful Eternal whose abilities include complete mental control of his form., which makes it quite invulnerable. These powers include a wide range of different benefits, including cosmic energy rays and some psychic ability.

It will be a matter of waiting for the premiere of the film to know what was so much impact of Madden’s work, the release date of ‘Eternals’ is February 12, 2021.