On April 13, 2016 Kobe Bryant played his last game in the NBA, in an authentic individual exhibition against Utah Jazz

This Monday marks the fourth anniversary of one of the most exciting retreats in sports history. It was that of Kobe Bryant with the Lakers, the team of his life. Kobe sang his legendary “Mamba Out” after scoring 60 points against the Utah Jazz in a one-man show.

What we didn’t know then was that nearly four years after his last NBA game, Kobe Bryant was going to leave us forever in a fateful helicopter crash.