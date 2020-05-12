Editorial: Cinema & Series / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

It is one of the films that sought to risk the famous Japanese franchise to the world of cinema, and which finally managed to find its place as an adaptation in real action that would lead to “Pokemon” towards the United States on the big screen.-

Despite the skepticism of many fans, Detective Pikachu, the tape based on the namesake title of Nintendo 3DS It has shown potential that fans have admired and eagerly await.

The first trailer for the film adaptation released in mid-November 2018 officially taught the design of pokémon in real life and showed for the first time Ryan Reynolds —Deadpool— in the role of himself Pikachu.

Now, the film celebrated its first anniversary since release, after it came after the first week of May in theaters around the world.

With a budget of $ 150 million, the film managed to exceed its production and costs with a collection total of 433 million, after its launch and now distribution via streaming.

Detective Pikachu It now has an average score of 6.6 out of 10 on specialized sites like IMDB, as well as 5 out of 10 on Metascore.

You feel it in your jellies don’t you? We’re getting all the Pika Pika feels today as we celebrate 1 year since POKÉMON #DetectivePikachu hit theaters! ⚡ pic.twitter.com/hcFqK2QUH2 – POKÉMON Detective Pikachu (@DetPikachuMovie) May 10, 2020

Synopsis: The film will follow the story of Pikachu (Reynolds), who will become a detective to solve the most complicated cases that we can think of, putting together the different tests and overcoming the challenges that lie ahead.

Detective Pikachu It officially debuted on the big screen this May 9 (Latin America) and May 10, 2019 (USA).

