After his presentation on ‘Titans’, DC decided to give its own program to the bizarre team of superheroes ‘Doom Patrol’ and it seems that the public response has been satisfactory, since developing within the Nightwing and company universe, fans are excited about the idea of ​​a new crossover between both stories, something that we could see in the future, since The release date for ‘Doom Patrol 2’ has been revealed.

Because the first season of the series obtained very favorable numbers, the studio decided to give it a second, with the difference that This time not only will the DC Universe platform be in charge of transmitting it, since to reach a greater number of people, it was decided to launch it also for the new streaming service, HBO Max.

We don’t know to what extent this is a good idea, since DC Universe is not currently having a good time, so having ‘Doom Patrol 2’ exclusively could help it considerably increase its subscribers, but it seems that the company does not see it that way, so its efforts will focus on giving a greater projection to the series.

This new season will introduce us to this quirky superhero team again And it will start with the characters shrunken in chalk and trapped on the Cliff game board, so they will have to find a way to work as a team to solve their differences and find a way to get out of there and return to their normal size.

So on Wednesday, HBO Max published the list of original content that will reach its catalog During the summer, and among the titles available is the second season of ‘Doom Patrol’, whose release date is scheduled for June 25, so it is expected that day will also reach DC Universe.

In this way the release date of ‘Doom Patrol 2’ was revealed, so again we can see April Bowlby, Diane Guerrero, Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, Jovian Wade Timothy Dalton and the new addition, Abigail Shapiro, personifying these popular and eccentric characters, so if you are a fan of this series, check in your calendar on June 25, because they are back.