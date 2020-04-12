New reviews of Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey strongly criticized the sports entertainment industry, comparing it to mixed martial arts. During an interview with Steve-O for his Wild Ride show, the former WWE champion called her bouts at the company “false wrestling.”

I love WWE and it was so much fun being there. There is nothing better than having fake fights for fun. The tickets, the arrival in the ring, the celebrations… I love all the girls I shared costumes with, but buying wrestling with MMA is an insult. We can’t put real MMA fighters on the level of WWE fighters. I understand that fighting 300 days a year in WWE is an incredible drain on the body, but what if you had 300 real fights a year? You would be dead.

Strong criticism from WWE fighters

Ronda Rousey’s statements have not gone unnoticed by the rest of the fighters. Nia Jax, Lana or Alexa Bliss have already fueled him on social networks, remembering the injuries of wrestlers and wrestlers that occur on the ring and that sometimes require more than a year to recover.

Ronda Rousey’s words are being viewed as an attack by WWE fans. Much of those who supported her are failing to do so because of her controversial statements. The former UFC champion previously stated that ungrateful WWE fans are the worst.

