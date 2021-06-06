“It’s an angel who saved me” talks about Belinda, Christian Nodal | Instagram

Was the singer, Christian Nodal, who recently addressed his feelings towards the “pop star” of whom he noted: “Belinda is an angel who saved my life.”

He was recently the today fiancé of the “pop star”, Christian nodal, who revealed how he has felt since he completed two months of courtship with the interpreter of “Light without gravity”, as well as the reasons why he decided to marry her.

Christian Jesús González Nodal, who avoided talking to the Mexican press to promote his streaming show, went to US programs to whom he would reveal more details. about the next tour that will begin in that country.

In a talk for the program “Despierta América” ​​and “Los Angeles Times” to which he revealed how he asked Belinda her to marry him with a ring in hand that cost her more than three million dollars.

“It is an angel who saved me”

Visibly excited, the “regional mexican“He shared more details about how it happened that moment when he proposed to Belinda with whom he has shown to be very much in love.

In the same way, the “sonorense” shared that, after a few months of courtship with the nationalized Mexican interpreter, he knew she was the woman of his life.

After two months of dating, I already wanted to marry her because she is the most special person, for me she is an angel who saved my life “.

The Mexican regional, had no qualms about describing the feelings that unite him with the Spanish star and how was the moment when he decided to ask her to be his life partner.

She has taught me a lot, she has made me grow as a man, for me she is the best woman there is, he stressed during the talk about his future fiancée.

“The proposal”

As is known, the magical night was preceded by a great atmosphere of total romanticism, according to some videos that circulate from the fan page of the “nodeli” one of the most beloved couples in the show today.

It was from a hotel in Spain where he accompanies the television actress while recording the series “Welcome to Eden” in which “Beli” participates.

The regional artist opened his heart and shares what he said when he saw his partner with whom he formed the judging team of one of the past editions of the reality show “La Voz”: It was “love at first sight.”

I felt when I saw her that she was the woman for me, said Christian Jesús Gónzalez Nodal, who knelt next to Belinda during a dinner in Barcelona, ​​after having had very serious talks, revealed.

The singer-songwriter points out that he and the “Spanish” felt a lot of security about the romance that they started 8 months ago, that night he knelt before her, he comments after considering that it was the right time to take the next step in their relationship. “I’m in the best stage of my life,” he accepted.

The moment we realized that we work together we talked about priorities. We are committed to supporting our careers and being together as much as possible, “said Christian.

For that mutual support and since he accepted that he cannot sleep if Beli is not by his side, he assured that now she will accompany him on his US tour.

Regarding his wedding plans, González Nodal said that although he is already thinking about that day, he is not in a hurry since he considers there must be a good organization. “You have to do it well and that would take time.”

On the contrary, one thing he said to be sure of is that when he sees Belinda walk into the church dressed in white, “he is going to cry like a child,” he said.

He also clarified that there was no one who helped him choose the ring that he gave to Belinda Peregrin, since he is considered to be a fan of jewelry.

In the end, I decided on something (the ring) that made her feel like a queen. Women are … not on the superficial side, but if a man delivers the best to you in his world, as far as he can, he will always give you the best.

In the same way, the 22-year-old artist shares that he received the support of his family when he revealed his plans with the artist and it was particularly from his mother, Christina Nodal, who points out, “he got a nice impression” when he met the one who she was an actress in children’s novels.