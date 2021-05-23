It’s already mom! Natti Natasha finally welcomes her cute baby | Instagram

Through their social networks, the singer Dominican Natti Natasha and her fiancé Raphy Pina finally confirmed the arrival of their little daughter, so her millions of followers are more than happy with such great news.

Singer Natti Natasha and her fiancé Raphy Pina finally welcomed their daughter Vida Isabelle.

The happy parents received the little girl at the South Miami hospital on Saturday morning and both announced the news on their social networks.

As you may recall, the reggaeton producer and the singer originally from the Dominican Republic made their commitment known at the beginning of this year, and as if that were not enough, at the Lo Nuestro 2021 Award ceremony, the reggaeton artist surprised everyone with the news of his pregnancy.

This is how he assures his millions of fans that this was undoubtedly a dream come true that today came true.

This morning, the excited dad shared a picture of Natti in the hospital on his Facebook account and wrote:

I am so happy, I am more full of life than ever. Today God will give us one more blessing. (…) I love you Natalia and this is our last Photo with the Baby in your womb “.

It should be noted that the interpreter of “Without pajamas” and her little girl are in perfect health, according to some local media.

Although they had published in their networks that they were in Miami, and expected the girl to be born at noon, Vida surprised them when she was born this morning.

However, the couple wanted the girl to be born in the Dominican Republic, but unfortunately a federal judge denied Pina’s request to travel to the island.

Life Isabelle Pina Gutiérrez, was born this Saturday and according to the first reports weighed 6.8 pounds (3.08 kilos) and measured 20 inches (50.8 centimeters).

According to People magazine, it was a natural birth in which the mother and daughter are in good health.

Finally, the proud father confirmed the birth of the little girl with a photograph of the girl’s footprints.

Full of life! We will see each other soon”.

Meanwhile, Natti Natasha shared on Instagram an illustration where she appears carrying her baby and next to them is Raphy Pina. So far the couple has not given more details about the birth of their daughter.

As we mentioned earlier, in February this year Natti Natasha confirmed her pregnancy and talked to People magazine about how difficult it had been for her to become a mother.

In the interview, the interpreter of “Ram Pam Pam” pointed out that she had to undergo a hormonal process to try to get pregnant.

When I did the exam, the doctor told me: ‘No matter how hard you try to get pregnant naturally, it will not be possible.’ So he told me that the next step was to do the in vitro insemination treatment, “so the singer underwent the process.

After performing the procedure, the doctor informed Natti Natasha that it was not working and assured her that she would not be able to become a mother.

The news caused the singer to fall into a depression, from which she left to focus on her work. Later, she discovered that she was pregnant.