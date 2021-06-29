It’s already dad! J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer’s first child is born | Instagram

That’s right, the famous singer Colombian J Balvin is debuting as father, because they recently released the impressive news, so he is happier than ever together with his partner Valentina Ferrer.

Everything seems to indicate that J Balvin and Valentina ferrer finally they are already parents, since the Colombian hinted via Twitter that Rio, his first son, was born.

This Sunday, June 27, the businessman also announced that he is already a father, through a hint, on his official Twitter account.

The Colombian singer wrote “Querido, Río”, adding an emoticon of hands thanking; meanwhile, through his Instagram stories he shared a selfie in which he shows his excited face.

It should be noted that the birth of Valentina Ferrer, the girlfriend and mother of J Balvin’s first-born, would have been in New York, according to media reports, such as the Colombian portal ‘El Tiempo’.

And the most important thing is that the Argentine model like the baby, whose full name is Río Osorio Ferrer, are stable.

As you may recall, it was in mid-April that Balvin and Ferrer announced through the cover of ‘Vogue’, a Mexican edition, that they were expecting a baby.

However, the couple had remained hermetic in this regard, although, as 2021 progressed each time the rumors that Valentina was wearing a baby bump spread with much more force.

Before the couple’s announcement was made official, the magazine ‘Hola! The USA ‘had specified that the Colombian and the Argentine had taken refuge in January in the Turks and Caicos Islands, in the Caribbean, with the aim of preventing the pregnancy from being disturbed by the paparazzi.

And in addition to being one of the stars invited to the VAX LIVE concert, during the gestation period, the Latin music idol turned 36 years old, which is why Valentina shared some unpublished photos of both.

And although the former beauty queen is usually discreet when it comes to her personal life, she gave her followers some photographs that show how well the pregnancy feels to Valentina Ferrer.

On the other hand, J Balvin’s girlfriend showed that even when pregnant she is always a refined and attractive woman, attributes that have the Colombian singer maddened with love, who in several of his compositions has made reference to how in love he is with his partner .

It is worth mentioning that the courtship between the successful Colombian singer and the beautiful Argentine model emerged some time ago, and here we tell you how it was that Cupid hit this pair of lovebirds, who are inseparable.

José Álvaro Osorio Balvín known as J Balvin, is a Colombian singer and record producer, who has managed to position himself both in the Hispanic music market and in the English-speaking music market, placing his songs at number one on several music charts, among them Billboard.

From a very young age he showed interest in music. and in his musical beginnings, rock, showing his current admiration for bands like Nirvana.

Then he formed a rap group and in 2007 he began to make his mark in his native country as a soloist, and in 2009 he became a revelation artist for several Colombian stations.