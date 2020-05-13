Last April we said that Google Meet would open its calls to everyone. This video call service from Google has the main focus on the business world, which is why it was linked to Google Suite accounts. However, Google announced the opening of this service for everyone, although for a limited time.

Google now claims that it is already available to everyone. The deployment began on May 4 but, as usual, it was progressive and has not been completed so far. In other words, now it does. Google Meet is now officially free until September 30 for all users.

Meet has completed its deployment and is now free for everyone

On May 4, Google Meet began its free deployment, but it was not until 8 days later that the deployment was completed. Google claims that since they opened Meet functions for all users of Google Suite have seen a daily increase of up to 30 times more, with more than 3 billion minutes of calls a day.

Any user on Android can use Meet through the web or the free application itself

Meet is now completely open, so you only need to access the links of the calls that they do to us through our Google account. Regarding the mobile territory, we can use the corresponding applications with both iOS and Android to enjoy simultaneous calls from up to 100 participants with no time limit.

Similarly, Google announces that in the coming days Google Meet will be integrated into Gmail through a dedicated section. The interface that Google has shown refers to the web, although being a dedicated section, the possibility that this integration ends up touching the smartphone territory must not be ruled out.

More information | Google

Share



Google Meet has already completed its deployment: its advanced features are available to all users