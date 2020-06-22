After leaking its first details the week before, now Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time it’s official. The long-awaited franchise title was unveiled by Activision during Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest. its first trailerAs you might expect, it is spectacular, and it will surely remind you of that time when you enjoyed Crash on the first PlayStation. The trailer shows various gameplay scenes through very varied levels. You can see it below:

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will be available this year, specifically next year October 2 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The development of the game is in charge of Toys for Bob, study responsible for Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Spyro Reignited Trilogy. According to the creative team, their goal is for the new installment to be enjoyed by both veteran players and those who will have their first experience with Crash. Although the main mechanics will be maintained, completely new ones will be added to take advantage of the variety of levels.

Mechanics for all tastes

Are you one of the people who prefers to stay with the original gameplay of the nineties? Don’t worry, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will allow you switch between « Modern » and « Retro » mechanics, thus managing to adapt to the preferences of each user. Another novelty that you could surely see in the trailer is the art style. Although the character modeling of the remastered trilogy is preserved, the scenarios expose a visual section that, despite being different from what we were used to, looks simply spectacular.

Visually, Toys for Bob presents a new version of Crash, his friends, his enemies and the landscapes that surround them with a new style of art. While staying true to the quirky spirit of the franchise, you can expect to see new worlds, lush views, and an absurd variety of enemies and dangers in style and visual fidelity suited to a modern gaming experience.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time promises bigger stages. In some scenarios, in fact, you will find large hidden areas that will be waiting for you with more challenges to overcome. Of course, you can expect Crash to offer new moves to help you overcome every obstacle along the way: « In Crash Bandicoot 4 we have Quantum Masks, four powerful guardians of time and space who give our heroes the power to alter the rules of reality and conquer dangerous obstacles in new and exciting ways, « they mention. Also, Crash will not be the only playable character, since we will also have the possibility to play with Coco, the protagonist’s younger sister.