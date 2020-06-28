Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

Crash Bandicoot will return with everything after so many years of absence and the best thing is that it will do so with a game that will continue the original trilogy, created by Naughty Dog. If you were already excited for it, get ready to be even more, as the title promises to be bigger than the first 3 games combined.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time was revealed a few weeks ago and will feature many new features, including levels that will exploit the interesting mechanics of manipulating time and gravity. If the price-quality ratio did not convince you, we inform you that it will apparently be one of the largest Crash Bandicoot projects to date, as it will have more than 100 levels.

To give you an idea of ​​the magnitude of all this content, we tell you that the latest platform game in the franchise, Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy, has around 97 levels. But you must take into account that this last game is a collection that includes the first 3 installments of the series, Crash Bandicoot, Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back and Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped. So Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time promises to beat the number of levels seen in a single game in the series.

Crash Bandicoot 4: it’s About Time will offer many gameplay news

We know this thanks to an image that GameStop is sending via email as promotional material, according to information from Push Square. It is important to say that it is a source outside of Activision, but take into account that it is a store, so it is very likely that the information is true.

In addition, we inform you that this new installment of Crash Bandicoot will feature several playable characters that will not only alter the appearance of the protagonist, but also the gameplay, since some will have unique abilities. This, together with the powers of the new tiki masks, will make the gameplay very varied and the duration of the game is long.

We leave you with the image shared by Twitter user BroskiBae.

Image: BroskiBae

What’s your opinion about it? Are you excited for the direct sequel to Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped? What are you most excited about in this new installment? Tell us in the comments.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will apparently also feature an interesting multiplayer feature. This title is expected to hit PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 2 of this year. You can find more news related to it if you consult its file.

If you want to know more about the history of this mascot previously closely related to PlayStation, you can not miss the following video.

