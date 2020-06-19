Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Although rumors have been circulating for several months about the announcement of a new Crash Bandicoot, it was not until just a few hours ago that almost forceful clues appeared that a new installment would come true. If you still had doubts that the project was a lie, then you should check out these clues, which point to the game being revealed next week.

Shortly after a classification agency in Taiwan leaked the existence of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, analyst Daniel Ahmad on Twitter assured that the title would be revealed on Monday, June 22. In case you don’t know, it had already been anticipated that, as part of the Summer Game Fest, a new triple-A game would be revealed at the event, and apparently it is nothing more and nothing less than the new marsupial adventure.

Something interesting that Ahmad also revealed is that for the moment, there will be no version for Nintendo Switch.

No switch version is correct btw – Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) June 19, 2020

Everything indicates that Toys for Bob will be the developer in charge of the return of Crash Bandicoot

Do you think there are not enough clues to believe that the revelation will take place next Monday? So we also inform you that a few hours ago, the developer Toys for Bob, who was supposed to be in charge of the game, posted on Twitter that “it’s almost TIME” and mentioned that on June 22 he would release more details about his next game.

Something interesting that the alleged cover reveals is that the game will be compatible with Xbox Series X, and players who buy it on Xbox One will be able to enjoy both versions at no additional cost, thanks to Smart Delivery, so this feature is likely to be revealed as well. June 22.

It’s almost TIME. More info on our next game is coming June 22! – Toys For Bob (@ToysForBob) June 19, 2020

If you are a big fan of Crash, then you should know that a new game of this character is already available, but for mobile.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is slated to hit PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox One Series X, but it is not yet known when it will be released. If you want to know more news related to the Activision franchise, we invite you to check this page.

