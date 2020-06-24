Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Just under 1 week ago, Toys for Bob and Activision finally revealed Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, which will hit the current generation of consoles. This title will be a completely new installment in the series and will bring very striking gameplay news and will continue the story of the original trilogy. Something interesting that apparently will also include is a multiplayer mode rare today.

As you probably know, activision has not given information about several functions that will have the title at the end, among which is the multiplayer we are talking about. But we know this thanks to the page of the game on the PlayStation Store, which indicates that it will have local multiplayer for 2 to 4 players, something extremely interesting because this type of Crash Bandicoot games in the past have not had this function, due to much to the game system.

Unfortunately, the record does not mention any further information and since Activision has not made this feature official, it is unknown what the PlayStation Store description refers to. Thus, it is possible that Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time has some kind of battle mode, time trial or even that there is some way to participate in the levels cooperatively, either in turn or in split screen, although the latter option is the least likely.

Other features that are confirmed on the PlayStation Store page is that the new Crash Bandicoot adventure will support vibration of DualShock 4 controls and will have improvements on PlayStation 4 Pro, apart from being playable without an Internet connection.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time: first images of the platformer

What do you think of these details? Do you think Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time has a local multiplayer mode? How do you think it will work? Tell us in the comments.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will debut on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 2. If you want to know more about him, we invite you to check his file.

