After several months and many rumors, the new installment of Crash Bandicoot was finally revealed today. Unfortunately, not all fans were happy about the iconic character’s return. We do not say it for the game itself, because many think it is very good judging by the trailer, but because the only confirmed platforms for launch are PlayStation 4 and Xbox One; that is, it will not reach Nintendo Switch or PC. If you are one of those who expected this game on these systems, do not worry, it is possible that they will arrive someday.

After the successful official announcement, PCGamesN noticed that the game was not confirmed for PC, so they contacted Activision to find out more about it. The company confirmed that the title was indeed not announced for this platform, but gave hope that one day it will arrive, which also applies to the Nintendo Switch version.

“We continue to evaluate additional platforms for a future date. Stay tuned for more information, ”said the Activision spokesperson.

In case you missed it: Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is not yet available on PC.

Recent Crash Bandicoot games have later come to Nintendo Switch and PC

We remind you that the Crash Bandicoot remake trilogy first hit PlayStation 4, but then they appeared on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, nearly 1 year after their original release. In the case of Spyro Reignited Trilogy, also developed by Toys for Bob, it first came to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and 1 year later they were released on Nintendo Switch and PC. So the same is likely to happen with Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time.

However, the new Crash Bandicoot adventure was expected to debut on Nintendo Switch at the same time as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, taking into account that Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled simultaneously arrived on both platforms.

What do you think of this information? Do you expect the new installment of Crash Bandicoot to arrive on Nintendo Switch? Tell us in the comments.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is coming this year and will feature exciting gameplay additions that will continue the story of the original trilogy. It is expected to be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. If you want to know more about this franchise, we invite you to visit this page.

