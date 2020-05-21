The legendary American singer Cher confessed in an interview with Efe that the decision to premiere in Spanish with “Chiquitita” was one of the biggest challenges of her career, which has led her to discover that “it is a wonderful language”, especially for a artist who wants to help with the coronavirus.

“Spanish, full of vowels, is a marvel to sing, unlike English with words with many consonants attached. It is harder,” said the star, speaking of her first musical experience entirely in Spanish and with a classic on board.

That doesn’t mean, he said, that it was easy. “I usually get a song out in two hours, but ‘Chiquitita’ was days. I’m a very perfectionist. I did about 20 versions until I felt it couldn’t be better,” said the artist from her home in Malibu, California, where she has been confined for weeks.

The idea of ​​recording in Spanish for the first time was born in 2018 while he was making his album “Dancing Queen” in tribute to ABBA after participating in the second installment of the film “Mamma Mía”, to then continue to haunt his head until this year decided to go ahead.

“I came to England, where I record, but I was not prepared. I am dyslexic and reading in another language is not my thing. I ended up working with a wonderful coach who helped me a lot,” said Cher, referring to Spanish singer-songwriter María Moss, who agreed with her in her producer’s studio.

“I learned the song by reading his lips in the recording booth,” said the star, who also listened to music by Latin American artists to bring his pronunciation of the “g”, “j” and “c” as he wanted them.

And the fact is that Cher’s “Chiquitita” is much more Latin than ABBA’s, since her arrangements connect with the region’s folklore, the seseo is present in each line and the guitars and chords speak more of Mexico than of Sweden .

For the artist, this opportunity has also marked a point and apart in her philanthropic work, since the satisfaction for completing “Chiquitita” does not compare to what she felt when she decided that she would dedicate it to raise funds for Unicef, the United Nations fund for Children.

On this, the artist commented that everything that the theme wins on music platforms, purchases and video views, which combines images of Cher at home with scenes of children from all over the world, will go to the organization world.

“Sometimes you decide to do something and it ends up becoming an important thing that works with what comes in the future. It seemed predestined,” she said.

As she already has, Cher has made no secret of her outrage at US President Donald Trump, and the way the White House has handled the coronavirus pandemic, with New York State as the global epicenter, has it outside of yes.

“Sometimes I look out the window, I have the ocean in front of me, and I think of so many people who are suffering and who are abandoned. I cannot stay without doing anything,” he said, although at 73 and his mother and neighbor’s 93, the also singer Georgia Holt, the coronavirus puts them in the group of the most vulnerable population.

“The United States is much more than Donald Trump. We are a people known for their solidarity, for caring for the other. Everything that has happened goes against who we are the majority,” he said.

In response and not to stand still because her “system was ready to be on tour at the moment”, Cher created the organization CherCares Pandemic Resource and Response Initiative (CCPRRI) with Dr. Irwin Redlener, head of the Resource and Response Center at the Columbia University Pandemic.

The artist put a million dollars to boot and spends her days looking for donations among friends and well-known millionaires online.

“Right now we are identifying rural areas that have received less or no resources to combat the coronavirus,” he said, assuring that the idea is to help them in the face of economic and activity slowdown.

Precisely, Cher was in the middle of her “Here We Go Again” tour when the COVID-19 crisis exploded in Italy.

“In the last show we thought about social distancing, but during the show we are so close that I hear the breathing of the dancers who are with me on stage. I realized it was ridiculous,” he said.

So he decided not to give up his ritual of making a “prayer circle” with his team to ask for hands-on-hands.

“Shows like mine are going to take a long time to come back. If they find ways that the public can be safe, the bands are probably the first to go back to giving concerts. They have more space on stage to take care of themselves,” he reflected.

What she does not doubt is that she will continue to be connected to her intimate environment -she is organizing her mother’s birthday party for June 9 and making a video message for a dear friend-, in addition to her public through the networks, his country with CherCares and the world with his “Chiquitita”.

